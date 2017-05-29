CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XMA_BB_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6226
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XMA_BB_Pivot.mq5 (20.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two Bollinger channels on one bar.

Indicator input parameters:

//+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbols_Sirname="XMA_BB_Pivot_";  // Name for the indicator labels
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_;      // Method of averaging
input uint XLength=100;                        // Depth of averaging                    
input int XPhase=15;                           // First averaging parameter,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input double BandsDeviation1=2.0;              // Deviation 1
input double BandsDeviation2=4.0;              // Deviation 2
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;         // Price constant
input color Up_Color=clrAquamarine;            // The color of the upper band
input color Dn_Color=clrPlum;                  // The color of the lower band
input uint SignalBar=0;                        // Bar index to get the indicator values
input uint SignalLen=40;                       // The length of the indicator bands

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. The XMA Bollinger Bands Pivot indicator

Fig1. The XMA Bollinger Bands Pivot indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18143

Init_Sync Init_Sync

The library makes indicators' Init/Deinit synchronized

Color_Spread Color_Spread

The indicator shows the current spread using a color line.

XMA_Keltner_Pivot XMA_Keltner_Pivot

Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two Keltner channels on one bar.

GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot

Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two GRFLeadingEdger indicator channels on one bar.