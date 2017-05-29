Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two Bollinger channels on one bar.

Indicator input parameters:

input string Symbols_Sirname= "XMA_BB_Pivot_" ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_; input uint XLength= 100 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double BandsDeviation1= 2.0 ; input double BandsDeviation2= 4.0 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input color Up_Color= clrAquamarine ; input color Dn_Color= clrPlum ; input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input uint SignalLen= 40 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. The XMA Bollinger Bands Pivot indicator