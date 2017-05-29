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WmiVol_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The WmiVol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled WmiVol.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The WmiVol_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18150
Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values of two GRFLeadingEdger indicator channels on one bar.XMA_Keltner_Pivot
Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values of two Keltner channels on one bar.
The indicator sets the "Fixed scale" property to a chart window and holds the first bar in the middle of the window.Piano
Shows an appropriate value for the last three bars on each timeframe: "1" if the bar is bullish, and "0" if the bar is bearish.