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Indicators

WmiVol_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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WmiVol.mq5 (12.39 KB) view
WmiVol_HTF.mq5 (15.58 KB) view
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The WmiVol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled WmiVol.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The WmiVol_HTF indicator

Fig1. The WmiVol_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18150

GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot

Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two GRFLeadingEdger indicator channels on one bar.

XMA_Keltner_Pivot XMA_Keltner_Pivot

Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two Keltner channels on one bar.

Sets Chart Scale Sets Chart Scale

The indicator sets the "Fixed scale" property to a chart window and holds the first bar in the middle of the window.

Piano Piano

Shows an appropriate value for the last three bars on each timeframe: "1" if the bar is bullish, and "0" if the bar is bearish.