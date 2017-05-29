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Indicators

XMA_Keltner_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5731
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XMA_Keltner_Pivot.mq5 (21.72 KB) view
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Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two Keltner channels on one bar.

Indicator input parameters:

//+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbols_Sirname="XMA_Keltner_Pivot_";  // Name for the indicator labels
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_;      // Method of averaging
input uint XLength=100;                        // Depth of averaging                    
input int XPhase=15;                           // First averaging parameter,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input double Ratio1=1.0;                       // Deviation 1
input double Ratio2=3.0;                       // Deviation 2
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;         // Price constant
input color Up_Color=clrSkyBlue;               // The color of the upper band
input color Dn_Color=clrHotPink;               // The color of the lower band
input uint SignalBar=0;                        // Bar index to get the indicator values
input uint SignalLen=40;                       // The length of the indicator bands

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. The XMA_Keltner_Pivot indicator

Fig1. The XMA_Keltner_Pivot indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18144

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