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XMA_Keltner_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values of two Keltner channels on one bar.
Indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbols_Sirname="XMA_Keltner_Pivot_"; // Name for the indicator labels input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_; // Method of averaging input uint XLength=100; // Depth of averaging input int XPhase=15; // First averaging parameter, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input double Ratio1=1.0; // Deviation 1 input double Ratio2=3.0; // Deviation 2 input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // Price constant input color Up_Color=clrSkyBlue; // The color of the upper band input color Dn_Color=clrHotPink; // The color of the lower band input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar index to get the indicator values input uint SignalLen=40; // The length of the indicator bands
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig1. The XMA_Keltner_Pivot indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18144
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