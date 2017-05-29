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Session Buy Sell Orders - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The "Session Buy Sell Orders" indicator shows the maximum and minimum numbers of the following parameters in the form of a histogram:
- SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS — "the total number of current buy orders"
- SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS — "the total number of current sell orders".
The indicator drawn using two buffers with the DRAW_HISTOGRAM drawing style.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18113
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