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Color_Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: SelfTraders
The indicator shows the current spread using a color line.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.03.2015.
Fig.1 The Color_Spread indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18135
The Exp_XFatlXSatlCloud trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the XFatlXSatlCloud indicatorSession Buy Sell Orders
A histogram of maximum and minimum values of parameters SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS — "the total number of current buy orders" and SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS — "the total number of current sell orders". The drawing style is DRAW_HISTOGRAM.
The library makes indicators' Init/Deinit synchronizedXMA_BB_Pivot
Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values of two Bollinger channels on one bar.