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Indicators

Color_Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Color_Spread.mq5 (20.31 KB) view
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Real author: SelfTraders

The indicator shows the current spread using a color line.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.03.2015.

Fig.1 The Color_Spread indicator

Fig.1 The Color_Spread indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18135

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