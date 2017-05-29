The Exp_XFatlXSatlCloud trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the XFatlXSatlCloud indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For the proper operation of the generated Expert Advisor, you should place the compiled XFatlXSatlCloud.ex5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on GBPUSD H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results