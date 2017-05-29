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Experts

Exp_XFatlXSatlCloud - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_XFatlXSatlCloud.mq5 (16.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (179.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XFatlXSatlCloud.mq5 (19.39 KB) view
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The Exp_XFatlXSatlCloud trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the XFatlXSatlCloud indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For the proper operation of the generated Expert Advisor, you should place the compiled XFatlXSatlCloud.ex5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on GBPUSD H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18134

Session Buy Sell Orders Session Buy Sell Orders

A histogram of maximum and minimum values of parameters SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS — "the total number of current buy orders" and SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS — "the total number of current sell orders". The drawing style is DRAW_HISTOGRAM.

Custom Moving Average Levels Custom Moving Average Levels

A Moving Average indicator, for which the values of two levels can be specified from the code.

Color_Spread Color_Spread

The indicator shows the current spread using a color line.

Init_Sync Init_Sync

The library makes indicators' Init/Deinit synchronized