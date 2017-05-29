Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XFatlXSatlCloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5405
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The XFatlXSatlCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled XFatlXSatlCloud.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The XFatlXSatlCloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18093
The ColorXMUV indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.Average True Range (digital)
Average True Range (ATR) indicator values from other timeframes in a digital format, displayed as text on the chart.
A Moving Average indicator, for which the values of two levels can be specified from the code.Session Buy Sell Orders
A histogram of maximum and minimum values of parameters SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS — "the total number of current buy orders" and SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS — "the total number of current sell orders". The drawing style is DRAW_HISTOGRAM.