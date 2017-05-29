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Custom Moving Average Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A Moving Average indicator, for which the values of two levels can be specified from the MQL5 code:
An example of this indicator (located in "terminal data directory"\MQL5\Indicators\MyInd\):
... int handle_iMA_Custom; // variable for storing the handle of the iMA indicator //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ... //--- create handle of the Custom indicator "Custom Moving Average Levels" handle_iMA_Custom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MyInd\\Custom Moving Average Levels", ma_period, ma_shift, ma_method, 100, -100); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iMA_Custom==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } ChartIndicatorAdd(0,0,handle_iMA_Custom); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18106
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