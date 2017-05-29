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Indicators

Custom Moving Average Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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A Moving Average indicator, for which the values of two levels can be specified from the MQL5 code:

Custom Moving Average Levels

An example of this indicator (located in "terminal data directory"\MQL5\Indicators\MyInd\):

...
int            handle_iMA_Custom;            // variable for storing the handle of the iMA indicator 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
...
//--- create handle of the Custom indicator "Custom Moving Average Levels"
   handle_iMA_Custom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MyInd\\Custom Moving Average Levels",
                             ma_period,
                             ma_shift,
                             ma_method,
                             100,
                             -100);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iMA_Custom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   ChartIndicatorAdd(0,0,handle_iMA_Custom);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18106

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