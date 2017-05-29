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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average True Range (digital) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Average True Range (ATR) indicator values from other timeframes in a digital format, displayed as text on the chart.
Two timeframes can be selected in the indicator parameters:
Example:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18091
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