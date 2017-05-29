CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Average True Range (digital) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11056
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Average True Range (ATR) indicator values from other timeframes in a digital format, displayed as text on the chart.

Two timeframes can be selected in the indicator parameters:

Average True Range (digital) inputs

Example:

Average True Range (digital)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18091

ColorXMUV ColorXMUV

The drawing of this Moving Average is based on Demark's "Daily Range Projections" method.

Exp_TrailingStop Exp_TrailingStop

The Expert Advisor moves trailing stops of all positions on the current symbol.

ColorXMUV_HTF ColorXMUV_HTF

The ColorXMUV indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.

XFatlXSatlCloud_HTF XFatlXSatlCloud_HTF

The XFatlXSatlCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.