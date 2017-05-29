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ColorXMUV_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ColorXMUV indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled ColorXMUV.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The ColorXMUV_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18092
Average True Range (ATR) indicator values from other timeframes in a digital format, displayed as text on the chart.ColorXMUV
The drawing of this Moving Average is based on Demark's "Daily Range Projections" method.
The XFatlXSatlCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.Custom Moving Average Levels
A Moving Average indicator, for which the values of two levels can be specified from the code.