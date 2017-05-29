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iFreeNumFractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Artyom Trishkin
The indicator finds fractals of any dimension.
In the settings, you can set the number of bars to search on the left (The number of bars on the left) and on the right (The number of bars on the right) of the central fractal point.
Version 2.0 features a fixed algorithm that searches for fractals and a possibility to set the size of the required upper and lower fractals separately.
In version 3.0, the following fractal search methods were added:
- Accurate fractal
- Inaccurate fractal
Two types of fractals that will be searched when choosing different search methods are shown in the figure:
Fig1. Fractals
This code was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 16.11.2016.
Fig.2. The iFreeNumFractals indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18088
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