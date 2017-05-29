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Indicators

iFreeNumFractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Artyom Trishkin

The indicator finds fractals of any dimension.

In the settings, you can set the number of bars to search on the left (The number of bars on the left) and on the right (The number of bars on the right) of the central fractal point.

Version 2.0 features a fixed algorithm that searches for fractals and a possibility to set the size of the required upper and lower fractals separately.

In version 3.0, the following fractal search methods were added:

  • Accurate fractal
  • Inaccurate fractal

Two types of fractals that will be searched when choosing different search methods are shown in the figure:

Fig1. Fractals

Fig1. Fractals

This code was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 16.11.2016.

Fig.2. The iFreeNumFractals indicator

Fig.2. The iFreeNumFractals indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18088

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