Real author: Giaras

The Chaikin volatility indicator modified to have a stochastiс view, and implemented in the form of a signal cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 14.06.2016.

Fig1. Indicator Stochastic_Chaikins_Volatility