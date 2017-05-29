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Stochastic_Chaikins_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Giaras
The Chaikin volatility indicator modified to have a stochastiс view, and implemented in the form of a signal cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 14.06.2016.
Fig1. Indicator Stochastic_Chaikins_Volatility
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18004
The indicator displays the price pivot point.ToClearObjectsByTypeByTime
The script removes old objects of the selected type from all charts, if the time coordinates of these objects are outside of the trigger level.
The script removes from the chart a comment located in the upper left corner.N Сandles
The EA searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. If the found candlesticks are bullish, it buys. I they are bearish, the EA sells.