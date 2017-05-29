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Indicators

Stochastic_Chaikins_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Stochastic_Chaikins_Volatility.mq5 (17.56 KB) view
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Real author: Giaras

The Chaikin volatility indicator modified to have a stochastiс view, and implemented in the form of a signal cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 14.06.2016.

Fig1. Indicator Stochastic_Chaikins_Volatility

Fig1. Indicator Stochastic_Chaikins_Volatility

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18004

cm_ind_level_cndl cm_ind_level_cndl

The indicator displays the price pivot point.

ToClearObjectsByTypeByTime ToClearObjectsByTypeByTime

The script removes old objects of the selected type from all charts, if the time coordinates of these objects are outside of the trigger level.

ToClearComment ToClearComment

The script removes from the chart a comment located in the upper left corner.

N Сandles N Сandles

The EA searches for N identical candlesticks in a row. If the found candlesticks are bullish, it buys. I they are bearish, the EA sells.