Indicators

Stochasic Chaikin's Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Giampiero Raschetti
27661
(13)
Analyzing the behavior of Chaikin's Volatility index I was wondering how it should behave in a modified version, following J.Ehlers suggestions, applying a stochasticization process to it, so this is the result.

Sure now it does not have much to do with the original one but it seems interesting and I would like to share it.



Stochastic Chaikin's Volatility




