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ToClearComment - script for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3585
Rating:
(23)
Published:
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The script removes from the chart a comment located in the upper left corner. The script can be useful after you remove from your chart indicators that add such comments but do not delete them in the OnDeinit functional block.

Fig1. An example of such a comment

Fig1. An example of such a comment

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18005

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