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ToClearComment - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script removes from the chart a comment located in the upper left corner. The script can be useful after you remove from your chart indicators that add such comments but do not delete them in the OnDeinit functional block.
Fig1. An example of such a comment
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18005
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