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Indicators

cm_ind_level_cndl - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: cmillion@narod.ru

The indicator displays the price pivot point.

When candlesticks form a pattern so that all their wicks can be crossed by a line, the price is expected to reverse as a rule.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.07.2016.

Fig1. The cm_ind_level_cndl indicator

Fig1. The cm_ind_level_cndl indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18003

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The script removes all objects of the type selected by the trader in input parameters from all charts of the client terminal.

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The Chaikin volatility indicator modified to have a stochastiс view, and implemented in the form of a signal cloud.

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The script removes from the chart a comment located in the upper left corner.