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cm_ind_level_cndl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: cmillion@narod.ru
The indicator displays the price pivot point.
When candlesticks form a pattern so that all their wicks can be crossed by a line, the price is expected to reverse as a rule.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.07.2016.
Fig1. The cm_ind_level_cndl indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18003
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