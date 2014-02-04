Join our fan page
Demo_IndicatorSetDouble - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Example of using IndicatorSetDouble() function. This is an indicator that turns upside down the maximum and minimum values of the indicator window and values of levels, on which the horizontal lines are placed.
The indicator is created in a separate window, and three horizontal lines on levels 25, 50 and 75 are also added in the same window:
//--- display three horizontal levels in a separate indicator window #property indicator_level1 25 #property indicator_level2 50 #property indicator_level3 75
Then, a signature is placed in OnInit() function for each level:
//--- set descriptions for the horizontal levels IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,0,"First Level (index 0)"); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,1,"Second Level (index 1)"); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT,2,"Third Level (index 2)");Arrived ticks are calculated during the indicator operation in tick_counter variable. The indicator window rendering changes each 10 ticks - the minimum value is changed from 0 to -100, while the maximum one - from 100 to 0. Thus, the indicator is "reversed".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1762
