Example of using IndicatorSetDouble() function. This is an indicator that turns upside down the maximum and minimum values ​​of the indicator window and values ​​of levels, on which the horizontal lines are placed.

The indicator is created in a separate window, and three horizontal lines on levels 25, 50 and 75 are also added in the same window:

#property indicator_level1 25 #property indicator_level2 50 #property indicator_level3 75

Then, a signature is placed in OnInit() function for each level:

IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT , 0 , "First Level (index 0)" ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT , 1 , "Second Level (index 1)" ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT , 2 , "Third Level (index 2)" );

Arrived ticks are calculated during the indicator operation invariable. The indicator window rendering changes each 10 ticks - the minimum value is changed from 0 to -100, while the maximum one - from 100 to 0. Thus, the indicator is "reversed".



