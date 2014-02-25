Join our fan page
iAnchMom - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5005
A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The formula for the calculation:
iAnchMom = 100 * ( ( SMA (SMAPeriod, bar ) / SMA ( SMAPeriod, bar ) ) - 1.0 )
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.11.2007.
Figure 1. The iAnchMom indicator
