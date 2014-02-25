CodeBaseSections
iAnchMom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5005
(18)
ianchmom.mq5 (6.51 KB) view
A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The formula for the calculation:

iAnchMom = 100 * ( ( SMA (SMAPeriod, bar ) / SMA ( SMAPeriod, bar ) ) - 1.0 )

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 02.11.2007.

Figure 1. The iAnchMom indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2045

