Standard_Deviation_Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8123
-
Real author:
tageiger, aka fxid10t@yahoo.com
Two Standard Deviation channels automatically positioned on the chart.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 05.11.2007.
Figure 1. Standard_Deviation_Channels
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2041
