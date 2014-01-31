CodeBaseSections
Standard_Deviation_Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8123
(28)
Real author:

tageiger, aka fxid10t@yahoo.com

Two Standard Deviation channels automatically positioned on the chart.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 05.11.2007.

Figure 1. Standard_Deviation_Channels

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2041

Smooth Candle S Smooth Candle S

Four moving averages based on the averaged values ​​of Open, Low, High and Close of a candlestick chart.

Pivot-2 Pivot-2

A set of Pivot levels.

Demo_IndicatorSetDouble Demo_IndicatorSetDouble

Example of using IndicatorSetDouble() function. This is an indicator that turns upside down the maximum and minimum values ​​of the indicator window and values ​​of levels, on which the horizontal lines are placed.

BlauSMStochastic_HTF BlauSMStochastic_HTF

The BlauSMStochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.