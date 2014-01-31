Join our fan page
Smooth Candle S - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Varus Henschke
Four moving averages based on the averaged values of Open, Low, High and Close of a candlestick chart.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 05.11.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator SmoothCandleS
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2039
