Smooth Candle S - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7525
(30)
Real author:

Varus Henschke

Four moving averages based on the averaged values ​​of Open, Low, High and Close of a candlestick chart.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 05.11.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator SmoothCandleS

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2039

