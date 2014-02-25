CodeBaseSections
BlauSMStochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4237
(24)
blausmstochastic.mq5 (10.96 KB) view
blausmstochastic_htf.mq5 (13.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
The BlauSMStochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  //Indicator chart period

Figure 1. The BlauSMStochastic_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2008

Demo_IndicatorSetDouble Demo_IndicatorSetDouble

Example of using IndicatorSetDouble() function. This is an indicator that turns upside down the maximum and minimum values ​​of the indicator window and values ​​of levels, on which the horizontal lines are placed.

Standard_Deviation_Channels Standard_Deviation_Channels

Two Standard Deviation channels automatically positioned on the chart.

iAnchMom iAnchMom

A non-normalized oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

MACD Cloud MACD Cloud

Indicator MACD drawn in the form of a colored cloud.