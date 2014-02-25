Watch how to download trading robots for free
BlauSMStochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4237
The BlauSMStochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
Figure 1. The BlauSMStochastic_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2008
