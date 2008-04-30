CodeBaseSections
FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
Author: FX5

Indicator FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI.

Parameters:

extern int rsiPeriod =14;
extern double diviation =2;
extern bool MA_Method =true;
extern color rsiColor =Blue;
extern color overBoughtColor =Red;
extern color overSoldColor =Green;

Indicator FX5_SelfAdjustingRSI

