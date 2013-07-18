CodeBaseSections
OnChart_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
onchart_rsi.mq5 (8.05 KB) view
mladen

The RSI oscillator located directly on the chart. In addition to the RSI, a classical MA is drawn on the chart, based on which the RSI an overbought/oversold levels are calculated.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.04.2008.

Figure 1. The OnChart_RSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1737

