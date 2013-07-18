Real author:

mladen

A stochastic oscillator located directly on the chart. In addition to the stochastic oscillator, a classical MA is applied on the chart, based on which the stochastic oscillator an overbought/oversold levels are calculated.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 30.04.2008.

Figure 1. The OnChart_Stochastic indicator