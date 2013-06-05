CodeBaseSections
Indicators

CCICustomCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8101
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

Christof Risch (iya)

The indicator draws candlesticks when finding the CCI indicator in the overbought and oversold levels. The moments of entry in these zones is defined by the input parameters values. 

input int Overbought=+100; // oberbought level 
input int Oversold=-100;   // oversold level

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.07.2008.

Fig.1 The CCICustomCandles indicator

Fig.1 The CCICustomCandles indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1697

