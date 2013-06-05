The real author:

Christof Risch (iya)

The indicator draws candlesticks when finding the CCI indicator in the overbought and oversold levels. The moments of entry in these zones is defined by the input parameters values.

input int Overbought=+ 100 ; input int Oversold=- 100 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.07.2008.

Fig.1 The CCICustomCandles indicator