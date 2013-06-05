Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCICustomCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8101
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Christof Risch (iya)
The indicator draws candlesticks when finding the CCI indicator in the overbought and oversold levels. The moments of entry in these zones is defined by the input parameters values.
input int Overbought=+100; // oberbought level input int Oversold=-100; // oversold level
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.07.2008.
Fig.1 The CCICustomCandles indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1697
EntropyMath
The entropy indicator performed in the form of the MACD colored histogram.Daily_FiboPiv_DK
Daily Fibo support and resistance levels in the leverage from -300% to +300%. There are 36 levels plus pivot in total
PsyIndicator
The trend indicator drawn in the form of the cloudVoltyChannel_Stop
The NRTR trend indicator that sends alerts and Push messages