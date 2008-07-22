CodeBaseSections
Indicators

CCI CustomCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The CCI CustomCandles indicator.

CCI_Period =14;
CCI_Price =0;
Overbought =100;
Oversold =-100;


CCI CustomCandles

