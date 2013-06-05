Join our fan page
EntropyMath - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7697
-
The real author:
Aleksandr Pak
The entropy is the system disorder measure. The indicator applies one of the methods of random sample entropy calculation.
The NumBars setting parameter is the width of the window or the period of the indicator what is more accustomed for trader:
input uint numbars=12; //period of averaging
The final indicator by its properties resembles the MACD histogram. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 05.07.2008. The source code of this script is shown on link.
Fig.1 The EntropyMath indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1696
