CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EntropyMath - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7697
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
entropymath.mq5 (10.86 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Aleksandr Pak

The entropy is the system disorder measure. The indicator applies one of the methods of random sample entropy calculation.

The NumBars setting parameter is the width of the window or the period of the indicator what is more accustomed for trader:

input uint numbars=12; //period of averaging

The final indicator by its properties resembles the MACD histogram. This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 05.07.2008. The source code of this script is shown on link.

Fig.1 The EntropyMath indicator

Fig.1 The EntropyMath indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1696

Daily_FiboPiv_DK Daily_FiboPiv_DK

Daily Fibo support and resistance levels in the leverage from -300% to +300%. There are 36 levels plus pivot in total

DayBorders DayBorders

The indicator draws the boundaries of the calendar day for trading by Larry Williams

CCICustomCandles CCICustomCandles

The indicator draws candlesticks when finding the CCI indicator in the overbought and oversold levels

PsyIndicator PsyIndicator

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the cloud