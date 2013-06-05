Watch how to download trading robots for free
Daily_FiboPiv_DK - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10585
The real author:
Kalenzo
Daily Fibo support and resistance levels in the leverage from -300% to +300%. There are 36 levels plus pivot in total.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 16.07.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1695
