Daily_FiboPiv_DK - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
10585
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

Kalenzo

Daily Fibo support and resistance levels in the leverage from -300% to +300%. There are 36 levels plus pivot in total.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 16.07.2008.

Fig.1 the Daily_FiboPiv_DK indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1695

