Indicators

MACD with crossing - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
46841
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Indicator MACD with crossing.

Parameters:

FastEMA=12;
SlowEMA=26;
SignalSMA=9;


MACD with crossing

