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e-Regr - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8325
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Trading by i-Regr (Regression Channel):
Regression Channel: Linear Regression Channel, Quadratic (Parabolic) Regression Channel, Cubic Regression Channel.
Implemented the trend protection: if a previous day's D1 exceeds 1500 pips ("protection size D1 bar" input) – disable trading and close all open positions.
Test period: 2016.01.01 — 2016.10.26, initial deposit — 10 000, timeframe — H1:
In the below code, it is already assumed that i-Regr indicator is already in the \MQL5\Indicators\ folder:
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
m_symbol.Name(Symbol()); // sets symbol name
m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(m_magic); // sets magic number
//--- create handle of the indicator i-Regr
handle_i_Regr=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"i-Regr",
Regr_kstd,
Regr_degree,
Regr_bars,
Regr_shift
);
//--- if the handle is not created
if(handle_i_Regr==INVALID_HANDLE)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16709
The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest Zigzag2_R_Color peaks.RSI_Histogram_Round_HTF
The RSI_Histogram_Round indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
Receive data from two indicators: iStochastic and iWPR.Artificial Intelligence
The Expert Advisor using artificial intelligence - a single-layer neural network. The "Perceptron" is used for identification of the quotes movement direction. Both iAC indicator and CopyTime calls are used.