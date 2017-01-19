Trading by i-Regr (Regression Channel):





Regression Channel: Linear Regression Channel, Quadratic (Parabolic) Regression Channel, Cubic Regression Channel.

Implemented the trend protection: if a previous day's D1 exceeds 1500 pips ("protection size D1 bar" input) – disable trading and close all open positions.

Test period: 2016.01.01 — 2016.10.26, initial deposit — 10 000, timeframe — H1:

In the below code, it is already assumed that i-Regr indicator is already in the \MQL5\Indicators\ folder:







int OnInit ()

{

m_symbol.Name( Symbol ());

m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(m_magic);



handle_i_Regr= iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "i-Regr" ,

Regr_kstd,

Regr_degree,

Regr_bars,

Regr_shift

);



if (handle_i_Regr== INVALID_HANDLE )





