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Indicators

AutoFibAutoTrend_Zigzag2_R - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

zzuegg

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest Zigzag2_R_Color peaks.

Inputs:

//+------------------------------------------------+
//| Inputs                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------+
//---- ZigZag inputs
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // ZigZag timeframe for the indicator calculation
input uint ExtDepth=12;
input uint ExtDeviation=5;
input uint ExtBackstep=3;
//---- indicator display settings
input string Sirname="AutoFibAutoTrend_Zigzag2_R"; // Name for the indicator labels
input bool ShowFib=true;
input color FibColor=clrDodgerBlue;
input uint FibSize=1;
//----
input bool ShowFibFan=true;
input color FibFanColor=clrDarkViolet;
input uint FibFanSize=1;
//----
input bool ShowTrend=true;
input color TrendColor=clrMediumSpringGreen;
input uint TrendSize=5;
//+-----------------------------------+

The indicator requires compiled Zigzag2_R_Color.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. AutoFibAutoTrend_Zigzag2_R

Fig.1. AutoFibAutoTrend_Zigzag2_R

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16708

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