Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI_Histogram_Round_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4520
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The RSI_Histogram_Round indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires RSI_Histogram_Round.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. RSI_Histogram_Round_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16707
WPR_Histogram_Round
Standard WPR oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range.BrainTrend2SigAlert
BrainTrend2Sig semaphore signal indicator features alerts, emails and push notifications.
AutoFibAutoTrend_Zigzag2_R
The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest Zigzag2_R_Color peaks.e-Regr
e-Regr — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. Trading by i-Regr (Regression Channel). Extensive use of the standard library classes.