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Indicators

RSI_Histogram_Round_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The RSI_Histogram_Round indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires RSI_Histogram_Round.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. RSI_Histogram_Round_HTF

Fig.1. RSI_Histogram_Round_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16707

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