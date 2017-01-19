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The MasterMind 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

CreativeSilence | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4094
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
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Testing interval: 2016.01.01 – 2016.10.26, M5 timeframe, initial deposit 10 000, symbol – EURUSD, default settings:

The MasterMind 2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16726

e-Regr e-Regr

e-Regr — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. Trading by i-Regr (Regression Channel). Extensive use of the standard library classes.

AutoFibAutoTrend_Zigzag2_R AutoFibAutoTrend_Zigzag2_R

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest Zigzag2_R_Color peaks.

Artificial Intelligence Artificial Intelligence

The Expert Advisor using artificial intelligence - a single-layer neural network. The "Perceptron" is used for identification of the quotes movement direction. Both iAC indicator and CopyTime calls are used.

Opening and Сlosing on time Opening and Сlosing on time

Open and close at a certain time. A trade having a specified volume is opened at a specified symbol. Select position type: Buy or Sell.