Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
The MasterMind 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4094
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Testing interval: 2016.01.01 – 2016.10.26, M5 timeframe, initial deposit 10 000, symbol – EURUSD, default settings:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16726
e-Regr — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. Trading by i-Regr (Regression Channel). Extensive use of the standard library classes.AutoFibAutoTrend_Zigzag2_R
The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest Zigzag2_R_Color peaks.
The Expert Advisor using artificial intelligence - a single-layer neural network. The "Perceptron" is used for identification of the quotes movement direction. Both iAC indicator and CopyTime calls are used.Opening and Сlosing on time
Open and close at a certain time. A trade having a specified volume is opened at a specified symbol. Select position type: Buy or Sell.