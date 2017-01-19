The MasterMind 2

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest Zigzag2_R_Color peaks.

e-Regr — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. Trading by i-Regr (Regression Channel). Extensive use of the standard library classes.

The Expert Advisor using artificial intelligence - a single-layer neural network. The "Perceptron" is used for identification of the quotes movement direction. Both iAC indicator and CopyTime calls are used.

Open and close at a certain time. A trade having a specified volume is opened at a specified symbol. Select position type: Buy or Sell.