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Artificial Intelligence - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The Expert Advisor using artificial intelligence - a single-layer neural network. The "Perceptron" is used for identification of the quotes movement direction. The code implements access to the iAC indicator and history bars Open time data (CopyTime function).
Testing on M30, initial deposit - 10 000, start data 2016.01.01, end data 2016.10.31, other parameter values remain default:
Optimization was performed on a netting trade account ("1 minute OHLC" mode), while a single test was carried out in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.
Parameter range during optimization:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16727
Receive data from two indicators: iStochastic and iWPR.e-Regr
e-Regr — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. Trading by i-Regr (Regression Channel). Extensive use of the standard library classes.
Open and close at a certain time. A trade having a specified volume is opened at a specified symbol. Select position type: Buy or Sell.Exp_3STO
The trading system based on the three Stochastics signals from three different timeframes.