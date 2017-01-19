e-Regr — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. Trading by i-Regr (Regression Channel). Extensive use of the standard library classes.

Receive data from two indicators: iStochastic and iWPR.

Open and close at a certain time. A trade having a specified volume is opened at a specified symbol. Select position type: Buy or Sell.

The trading system based on the three Stochastics signals from three different timeframes.