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Artificial Intelligence - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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13523
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(31)
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The Expert Advisor using artificial intelligence - a single-layer neural network. The "Perceptron" is used for identification of the quotes movement direction. The code implements access to the iAC indicator and history bars Open time data (CopyTime function).

Testing on M30, initial deposit - 10 000, start data 2016.01.01, end data 2016.10.31, other parameter values remain default:

AI netting


AI hedge 

Optimization was performed on a netting trade account ("1 minute OHLC" mode), while a single test was carried out in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.

Parameter range during optimization:

AI inputs tester 


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16727

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