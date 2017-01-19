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Indicators

RSI_Histogram_Round - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Standard RSI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:

  • 1 — no rounding;
  • 2 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 2;
  • 5 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 5;
  • 10 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 10;
  • 20 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 20;
  • 50 — 0, 50, 100.

For all RSI values less than 50, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all RSI values exceeding 50 — to the greater one.

The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:

input ENAM_ROUND_MODE Round=X5; // rounding level

Fig.1. RSI_Histogram_Round indicator

Fig.1. RSI_Histogram_Round indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16680

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