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RSI_Histogram_Round - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Standard RSI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:
- 1 — no rounding;
- 2 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 2;
- 5 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 5;
- 10 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 10;
- 20 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 20;
- 50 — 0, 50, 100.
For all RSI values less than 50, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all RSI values exceeding 50 — to the greater one.
The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:
input ENAM_ROUND_MODE Round=X5; // rounding level
Fig.1. RSI_Histogram_Round indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16680
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