Standard RSI oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:

1 — no rounding;

2 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 2;

5 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 5;

10 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 10;

20 — all values from 0 to 100 divided by 20;

50 — 0, 50, 100.

For all RSI values less than 50, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all RSI values exceeding 50 — to the greater one.

The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:

input ENAM_ROUND_MODE Round=X5;

Fig.1. RSI_Histogram_Round indicator