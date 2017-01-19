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WPR_Histogram_Round - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Standard WPR oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:
- 1 — no rounding;
- 2 — all values from minus 100 to 0 divided by 2;
- 5 — all values from minus 100 to 0 divided by 5;
- 10 — all values from minus 100 to 0 divided by 10;
- 20 — all values from minus 100 to 0 divided by 20;
- 50 — 0, 50, 100.
For all WPR values less than minus 50, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all RSI values exceeding 50 — to the greater one.
The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:
Fig.1. WPR_Histogram_Round
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16706
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