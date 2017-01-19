Standard WPR oscillator implemented as a histogram rounding its values to the standard range:

1 — no rounding;

2 — all values from minus 100 to 0 divided by 2;

5 — all values from minus 100 to 0 divided by 5;

10 — all values from minus 100 to 0 divided by 10;

20 — all values from minus 100 to 0 divided by 20;

50 — 0, 50, 100.

For all WPR values less than minus 50, rounding occurs to the lower side, while for all RSI values exceeding 50 — to the greater one.

The following input is used for rounding in the indicator:

input ENAM_ROUND_MODE Round=X10;

Fig.1. WPR_Histogram_Round