Indicators

i-ImpulseSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator is based on the Elder's Impluse system, it plots candles with different colors, dependent on the OsMa (12,26,9) and Moving Average (EMA 13) indicators:

  • If OsMa and EMA grows up, the candle color is green;
  • If OsMa and EMA falls down, the candle color is red;
  • For all other cases the candle color is grey;

i-ImpulseSystem


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/167

