i-ImpulseSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator is based on the Elder's Impluse system, it plots candles with different colors, dependent on the OsMa (12,26,9) and Moving Average (EMA 13) indicators:
- If OsMa and EMA grows up, the candle color is green;
- If OsMa and EMA falls down, the candle color is red;
- For all other cases the candle color is grey;
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/167
