Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
An Expert Advisor, based on Bollinger Bands ® - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 42919
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Expert Advisor is based on Bollinger Bands. It uses trend-following strategy (DEMA) and Bollinger Bands ® indicator.
It shows a stable profit in Strategy Tester during last 17 years (EURUSD M30).
- Open long position: DEМА is growing up and white (bull) candle crossed the Lower Bollinger Band from below to above.
- Open short position: DEМА is falling down and black (bear) candle crossed the Upper Bollinger Band from above to below.
- Close long position: Black candle crossed the Upper Bollinger Band from above to below.
- Close short position: White (bull) candle crossed the Lower Bollinger Band from below to above.
Input parameters:
- bands_period - Bollinger Bands period;
- dema_period- DEMA period;
- bands_shift- Bands shift;
- deviation- Standard deviation;
- Lot - Trade volume (in lots).
Recommendations:
Use this Expert Advisor as a base of your own strategy only.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/166
Dual Trix Expert Advisor
It uses martingale, the number of doublings is limited.DinapoliTargets
This is MQL5 version of DinapoliTargets indicator. The ZigZag indicator is added to the chart.
i-ImpulseSystem
The indicator is based on the Elder's Impluse system.Working with sockets in MQL5
This library will allow you to tranfser realtime quotes from MetaTrader 5 to external server application.