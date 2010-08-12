An Expert Advisor, based on Bollinger Bands

This Expert Advisor is based on Bollinger Bands. It uses trend-following strategy (DEMA) and Bollinger Bands ® indicator.



It shows a stable profit in Strategy Tester during last 17 years (EURUSD M30).



Open long position: DEМА is growing up and white (bull) candle crossed the Lower Bollinger Band from below to above.

DEМА is growing up and white (bull) candle crossed the Lower Bollinger Band from below to above. Open short position: DEМА is falling down and black (bear) candle crossed the Upper Bollinger Band from above to below.

DEМА is falling down and black (bear) candle crossed the Upper Bollinger Band from above to below. Close long position: Black candle crossed the Upper Bollinger Band from above to below.

Black candle crossed the Upper Bollinger Band from above to below. Close short position: White (bull) candle crossed the Lower Bollinger Band from below to above.











bands_period - Bollinger Bands period;



dema_period- DEMA period;



bands_shift- Bands shift;

deviation- Standard deviation;

Lot - Trade volume (in lots).

Recommendations:



Use this Expert Advisor as a base of your own strategy only.