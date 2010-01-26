CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
osma.mq5 (5.17 KB)
Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) is the difference between the oscillator and oscillator smoothing.

In this case, the base line of Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is used as the oscillator, and the signal line is used as the smoothing.

Calculation:

OSMA = MACD - SIGNAL

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/42

