Dual Trix Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

Grigoriy Chaunin
26847
(74)
The Expert Advisor is based on Dual Trix indicators. It uses martingale, the number of doublings is limited.

It has good backtesting results for last year (EURUSD, M5).

Copy the library files (.mqh) to: terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\

Input parameters:

  • DML - Lot size (in deposit money);
  • UD - number of doublings;
  • Stop - Stop Loss in points;
  • Tp - Take Profit in points;
  • Slipage - Slippage in points;
  • Fast - Fast Trix period;
  • Slow - Slow Trix period.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/165

