Indicators

AlfOs - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Grigoriy Chaunin
Views:
7711
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
alfos.mq5 (4.32 KB) view
It's an oscillator, similar to OsMA with Variable Index Dynamic Average.

Input parameters:

  • MA1 - Fast MA period;
  • МА2 - Slow MA period;
  • СМО1 - Fast MA СМО;
  • СМО2 - Slow MA СМО;
  • Signal - Signal MA period.

AlfOs

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/171

