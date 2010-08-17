Watch how to download trading robots for free
AlfOs - indicator for MetaTrader 5
It's an oscillator, similar to OsMA with Variable Index Dynamic Average.
Input parameters:
- MA1 - Fast MA period;
- МА2 - Slow MA period;
- СМО1 - Fast MA СМО;
- СМО2 - Slow MA СМО;
- Signal - Signal MA period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/171
