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Multi Lot Scalper - expert for MetaTrader 5

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8047
Rating:
(20)
Published:
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Real author:

Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Multi Lot Scalper Expert Advisor.

Testing on EURUSD H1, from 2016.01.24 to 2016.10.24, initial balance $10 000. Default parameters:

Multi Lot Scalper

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16672

ColorJJRSX_HTF ColorJJRSX_HTF

The ColorJJRSX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Zigzag2_R_Color_Price Zigzag2_R_Color_Price

Zigzag2_R_Color with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.

Exp_X2MA_JJRSX Exp_X2MA_JJRSX

Exp_X2MA_JJRSX trend-following trading system is based on ColorX2MA and ColorJJRSX indicator signals.

ZigZagOnParabolic_Arrows ZigZagOnParabolic_Arrows

ZigZagOnParabolic with its values displayed as fractal labels.