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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi Lot Scalper - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 8047
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Author of the idea — Collector, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Multi Lot Scalper Expert Advisor.
Testing on EURUSD H1, from 2016.01.24 to 2016.10.24, initial balance $10 000. Default parameters:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16672
ColorJJRSX_HTF
The ColorJJRSX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Zigzag2_R_Color_Price
Zigzag2_R_Color with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.
Exp_X2MA_JJRSX
Exp_X2MA_JJRSX trend-following trading system is based on ColorX2MA and ColorJJRSX indicator signals.ZigZagOnParabolic_Arrows
ZigZagOnParabolic with its values displayed as fractal labels.