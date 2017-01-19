Exp_X2MA_JJRSX trend-following trading system is based on ColorX2MA and ColorJJRSX indicator signals. ColorX2MA indicator is used to define the main slow trend direction, while ColorJJRSX indicator allows us to define an entry point when a fast trend direction is changing. An entry signal is generated at a bar closure if the following two conditions are met:

Fast and slow trend signals coincide; Fast trend has changed its direction.

EA inputs:







input string Trade= "Trade management" ;

input double MM= 0.1 ;

input MarginMode MMMode=LOT;

input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ;

input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ;

input string MustTrade= "Trading permissions" ;

input int Deviation_= 10 ;

input bool BuyPosOpen= true ;

input bool SellPosOpen= true ;







input string Filter= "SLOW TREND PARAMETERS" ;

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_SMA_;

input uint Length1= 12 ;

input int Phase1= 15 ;





input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA;

input uint Length2= 5 ;

input int Phase2= 15 ;





input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;

input uint SignalBar= 1 ;

input bool BuyPosClose= true ;

input bool SellPosClose= true ;







input string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ;

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_M30 ;

input uint JurXPeriod= 8 ;

input uint JMAPeriod= 3 ;

input int JMAPhase= 100 ;



input Applied_price_ IPC_=PRICE_CLOSE_;

input uint SignalBar_= 1 ;

input bool BuyPosClose_= false ;

input bool SellPosClose_= false ;



String variables containing text in the inputs code are included only for better visual display of the EA inputs window.

ColorJJRSX_HTF and ColorX2MA_HTF indicators in the EA are included only for more convenient trend visualization in the strategy tester. They are not used in other operation modes.

Place ColorX2MA.ex5, ColorX2MA_HTF.ex5, ColorJJRSX.ex5 and ColorJJRSX_HTF.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators for the generated EA correct operation.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on GBPUSD, slow trend on H4, entry by fast trend on M30:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart