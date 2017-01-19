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ZigZagOnParabolic_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
EarnForex
ZigZagOnParabolic with its values displayed as fractal labels.
The labels are repainted similar to the extreme values of the original ZigZag!
Fig.1. ZigZagOnParabolic_Arrows indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16674
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