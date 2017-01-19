CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorJJRSX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4736
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
ColorJJRSX.mq5 (20.26 KB) view
ColorJJRSX_HTF.mq5 (21.29 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorJJRSX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorJJRSX.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. ColorJJRSX_HTF indicator

Fig.1. ColorJJRSX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16667

Zigzag2_R_Color_Price Zigzag2_R_Color_Price

Zigzag2_R_Color with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.

Exp_X2MA_JFatl Exp_X2MA_JFatl

Exp_X2MA_JFatl trend-following trading system is based on ColorX2MA and ColorJFatl indicator signals.

Multi Lot Scalper Multi Lot Scalper

Multi Lot Scalper Expert Advisor, MetaTrader 5 version.

Exp_X2MA_JJRSX Exp_X2MA_JJRSX

Exp_X2MA_JJRSX trend-following trading system is based on ColorX2MA and ColorJJRSX indicator signals.