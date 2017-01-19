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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorJJRSX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The ColorJJRSX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorJJRSX.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. ColorJJRSX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16667
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