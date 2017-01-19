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Zigzag2_R_Color_Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Zigzag2_R_Color with price labels of the ZigZag peak values.
Fig.1. Zigzag2_R_Color_Price indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16666
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