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MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The publication contains the full set of MetaCOT ToolBox indicators for MetaTrader 5. The full documentation describing the use of this library is available on the page of the MetaCOT ToolBox for the MetaTrader 4 set.
The indicator operation requires an additional library MetaCOT CFTC ToolBox Demo MT5 or its full-featured version MetaCOT CFTC ToolBox MT5. Also, these indicators are available as separate sets in the appropriate Market section.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16521
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