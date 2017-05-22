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Indicators

Standard Deviation Channel MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ziheng Zhuang
Ziheng Zhuang

Ziheng Zhuang

4.9 (127)
About me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
24 products 25 codes 26 topics 1377 comments
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13970
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
StandardDeviationChannel.mq5 (6.59 KB) view
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This indicator is designed to draw a standard deviation channel.

MT5 provides a tool for standard deviation channel in the MetaTrader 5 menu (Insert -> Objects -> Channels -> StdDev Channel).

Now this indicator is more convenient to use, and has the same effect.

Standard Deviation Channel MT5

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