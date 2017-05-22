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Standard Deviation Channel MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is designed to draw a standard deviation channel.
MT5 provides a tool for standard deviation channel in the MetaTrader 5 menu (Insert -> Objects -> Channels -> StdDev Channel).
Now this indicator is more convenient to use, and has the same effect.
This is a binary options simulated trading indicator on MetaTrader 5 client, novice traders can use to practice trading strategies, program interface have simplified Chinese and English.High-performance iTimeSeries for time-sensitive applications
This time-series library brings lightning-fast timeseries access to MQL5 for time-sensitive applications while implementing the familiar methods of MQL4, e.g. iBarShift.
It is the MQL5 version of ZeroLag MACD.MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox (Set of Indicators) MT5
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Indicators is a set of MetaCOT 2 indicators that provide access to CFTC reports. MetaCOT 2 supports COT, Disaggregated COT, TFF and CIT reports. It allows to draw COT charts straight in the MetaTrader terminal. All indicators are available as source code, and anyone can use them to create their own trading system.