Cronex T RSI BBSW

MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox Indicators is a set of MetaCOT 2 indicators that provide access to CFTC reports. MetaCOT 2 supports COT, Disaggregated COT, TFF and CIT reports. It allows to draw COT charts straight in the MetaTrader terminal. All indicators are available as source code, and anyone can use them to create their own trading system.

It is the MQL5 version of ZeroLag MACD.