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Cronex T RSI BBSW - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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I liked an MQL4 indicator, and decided to re-write it in MQL5. This implementation has no limit on displaying graphical data.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17747
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