CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NavelEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5352
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
navelema.mq5 (5.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Bookkeeper

The classic EMA with the linear combination of price timeseries. The formula for the calculation:

NavelEMA = EMA( ( close*5 + open*2 + high + low ) / 9 )

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 05.02.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The NavelEMA indicator

Fig.1 The NavelEMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1651

ColorRSI ColorRSI

RSI with the colored signal levels

Exp_Color3rdGenXMA Exp_Color3rdGenXMA

Trading system to trade on the trend market using the Color3rdGenXMA Moving Average.

F2a_AO F2a_AO

A semaphore arrow indicator using three NavelEMA Moving Averages.

NonLagAMA NonLagAMA

Padrão fortemente processado pelo indicador Média Móvel.