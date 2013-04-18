Trading system to trade on the trend market using the Color3rdGenXMA Moving Average.

The decision of the deal is taken strictly in a fixed moment of time.

These moments are defined by two input parameters of the Expert Advisor:

input Hour StartHour=H08; input Min StartMinute=M00;

No matter of trading results after a certain number of minutes defined by the TimeMin Expert Advisor input parameter value (time of position holding in minutes) open position closes. To the moment of position opening the direction for the deal is defined by the color of the Color3rdGenXMA indicator. If the color is red, short will be opened, if blue, long will be opened.

Place Color3rdGenXMA.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

It should be considered that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file is designed to use Expert Advisors by brokers who offer nonzero spread and ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit simultaneously opening a position. Other variants of this library can be downloaded from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1578.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results